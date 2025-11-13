“We’re seeing a very strong demand increase for Google Cloud, and that is seen through public data. We’re seeing our overall growth rates increase over the last three quarters," said Matt Renner, president of global revenue at Google Cloud. "We’re getting larger as a company, but we’re growing faster. That’s not necessarily happening at the same pace as our competitors. This is because of AI, which has changed the conversations clients were having around hyperscalers—which were around what skills they had around Amazon and Microsoft."