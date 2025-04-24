Google Blocked Motorola Use of Perplexity AI, Witness Says

(Bloomberg) -- Google’s contract with Lenovo Group Ltd.’s Motorola blocked the smartphone maker from setting Perplexity AI as the default assistant on its new devices, an executive of the startup testified at the search giant’s antitrust trial.

Perplexity’s Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko said Wednesday that the company’s efforts to obtain preferential distribution on smartphones from manufacturers and wireless carriers were because of Google contracts, which he said are like a “gun to your head” for a company. His testimony came at a hearing to determine a remedy in the Justice Department’s lawsuit against Google after the Alphabet Inc. unit it was found to have an illegal monopoly in search.

Perplexity’s AI app won’t be the default AI assistant “despite both parties wanting it to be,” Shevelenko told Judge Amit Mehta, who is overseeing the case. Motorola “can’t get out of their Google obligations and so they are unable to change the default assistant on the device.”

Instead, Perplexity’s app will come preloaded on new devices, but not appear on the home screen that a user first sees when logging in, he said.

Perplexity has one signed agreement to have its AI assistant be pre-installed on a company’s devices and is currently negotiating another, Shevelenko said, without naming the companies at issue. A Google executive testified earlier in the week that Motorola will add Perplexity to its phones later this year. Bloomberg also previously reported that the AI startup is in talks with Samsung Electronics Co.

Last year, Mehta found that Google illegally monopolized the search market through payments to smartphone makers, wireless carriers and browsers to ensure its search engine is the default on their products. The Justice Department has asked Mehta to ban Google from paying for search engine defaults and he is holding a three-week hearing to determine how to resolve the company’s illegal acts.

That proposed ban would also apply to Google’s AI products, including Gemini, which the agency says were aided by the company’s illegal monopoly in search. The DOJ and a group of US states have argued that Google should be forced to sell off its popular Chrome web browser.

Shevelenko said he spends 75% of his time working to reach partnerships with carriers and phonemakers to distribute the company’s app because it’s like a “jungle gym” to try and change the default on an Android phone from Google’s Gemini to Perplexity. He estimated it took him 10 to 15 minutes to do it himself and he required assistance from one of the company’s IT people.

Phonemakers “and carriers should be liberated from these restrictions and the threat of revenue loss,” Shevelenko said. Google’s contracts are like a “gun to your head and if you do anything they don’t like, they can cut off a material source of revenue.”

Shevelenko said that none of its partnerships would have materialized if not for the Justice Department’s antitrust suit against Google.

It’s because Google is “under pressure” that phonemakers “carriers and browsers are OK having some of the dialogues they are having,” he said.

Perplexity wouldn’t want OpenAI to buy Google’s Chrome browser, Shevelenko said, because the ChatGPT-maker previously pledged support for open source and reversed its stance. Perplexity is working on its own browser, Comet, based on Chromium, Google’s open-source version of Chrome, and hopes that any sale will ensure the open-source version remains supported, he said.

OpenAI’s head of ChatGPT testified earlier in the trial that the company would be interested in buying Chrome.

AI Competition

Earlier Wednesday, Sissie Hsiao, Google’s former head of Gemini, said she had never seen a more competitive environment than the current one for AI products. Companies are frequently releasing new models with new features, with new innovations every few months.

“There’s constant competition,” said Hsiao, who joined Google in 2006 from Microsoft Corp.

