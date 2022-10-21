Google calls CCI’s fine a setback for users, businesses

Though the quantum of the fine seems huge, industry experts said it would not have a major impact on Google. “The fine itself is not particularly significant—if you look at it, what CCI has fined Google is around 5% of what the European Union has penalized Google for its anti-competitive practices with Search and other products," said Prasanto K. Roy, a technology policy consultant. That said, Roy said, the ruling will impact Google’s business model. “A large part of the order is based on channelling the company’s Search and other apps that it feeds through Android. The moment you restrict Search, that is a fairly significant diversion of revenue," added Roy.