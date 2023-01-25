Google calls US Justice Department;s complaint over digital advertising 'without merit'2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:24 PM IST
The government on Tuesday said Google should be forced to sell its ad manager suite
Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., stated on Wednesday that it considers the complaint from the US Department of Justice accusing it of abusing its dominance in digital advertising to be "without merit." The company also added it will "defend itself vigorously".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×