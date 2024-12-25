Google celebrated the holiday season with an "ugly sweater" contest for its employees, with CEO Sundar Pichai joining the festivities. On Christmas Day, Pichai shared photos from the event on Instagram, revealing that the contest had taken place the previous week. His sweater of choice, featuring cricket bats, balls, and Christmas trees, sparked a wave of appreciation online for its India-inspired design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ugly Christmas sweaters have become a cherished part of holiday traditions, tracing their origins back to the 1950s when festive knitwear first gained popularity. By the 1980s, the designs had become more extravagant, and by the early 2000s, these "ugly sweaters" became an ironic fashion trend, especially among millennials.

Sundar Pichai’s entry Sharing the highlights of Google’s contest, Pichai revealed that the judging was done by Google’s AI assistant, Gemini. Employees, including senior executives, donned vibrant and creative holiday-themed knitwear featuring iconic Christmas motifs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pichai’s sweater stood out for its understated yet meaningful design. It featured a black background adorned with cricket-themed decorations, including cricket balls and bats intertwined with Christmas trees. The sweater’s connection to cricket, a sport deeply cherished in India, resonated with many of Pichai’s followers.

The Chennai-born CEO has previously spoken about his passion for cricket, revealing that he admired Sachin Tendulkar growing up and even aspired to be a cricketer.

Comments on his Instagram post celebrated his choice. “Cricket sweater awesome sir," wrote one user. Another remarked, “Love your cricket sweater." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Pichai’s entry was relatively reserved compared to his colleagues’ colorful and elaborate outfits, the event showcased the creativity and festive spirit of Google employees. With Gemini as the AI judge, the contest was another example of Google integrating technology into its workplace culture.