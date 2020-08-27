Home >Companies >News >Google CEO Sundar Pichai rules out buying TikTok
Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai rules out buying TikTok

1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2020, 09:18 AM IST Bloomberg

Pichai says TikTok is one of the tech businesses flourishing during the pandemic that is not facing antitrust scrutiny, unlike Google

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said the company has no plans to acquire TikTok.

During an interview on the podcast show Pivot Schooled, Pichai was asked whether Google was going to buy the popular video app. “We are not," he replied.

Microsoft Corp. and other U.S. technology companies are working on TikTok bids after President Donald Trump threatened to ban the app and ordered its Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd. to sell the U.S. part of the business.

Google parent Alphabet Inc. considered joining a group bid as a minority investor, but the plan fizzled, Bloomberg News has reported.

In the podcast interview, Pichai confirmed that TikTok pays for Google’s cloud services. He also said TikTok is one of the tech businesses flourishing during the pandemic that is not facing antitrust scrutiny, unlike Google.

