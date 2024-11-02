Google CEO Sundar Pichai shows confidence in firm’s legal position on antitrust rulings, says ‘we plan to vigorously…’

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc(REUTERS)

Amid the recent antitrust rulings, Google CEO Sundar Pichai remains firm on the company's commitment to innovation, reported Times of India.

During the earnings call, when asked a question related to the issue, Pichai showcased his confidence in Google's legal position. He also highlighted the firm's dedication to making its products easily and widely accessible.

On being asked about the remedies they are thinking of after the potential loss of contracts related to Google Search proposed by the Department of Justice (DoJ), the CEO mentioned they would contest the ruling.

"First of all, we plan to vigorously defend these cases. And some of the early proposals from the DoJ, et cetera, have been far reaching," TOI quoted Pichai as saying.

"I think they could have unintended consequences, particularly to the dynamic tech sector and the American leadership there. And we plan to engage very vigorously there," he added.

Refuses to explain:

However, Pichai refused to explain his firm's plan of action, but claimed that Google is the 'best search engine.

"It is not appropriate for me to speculate given it's in the middle of the ongoing litigation. but what I would say id stepping back, look, we've always and even as the court acknowledged, clearly, we have reached a position of success because we have deeply motivated, and we are continuing to do so," Pichai said.

"People have chosen us because they view it as the best product, be it consumers or partners. And we have a long track record of working hard to make sure our products are easily available to users as possible across all platforms. So all that approach and all the learnings over the years, I think, we all be - will give us a strong foundation," he added.

Previously too, Pichai had expressed his disagreement with the judge's decision and had outlined Google's plan for a legal battle.

