Client demand for shorter AI deals reshapes Google's cloud market battle

New Delhi: The advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has prompted clients to seek shorter, more flexible deals with cloud service providers, as the rapid pace of innovation makes long-term commitments to a single provider less attractive, a top executive at Google’s cloud services arm said.
Clients are increasingly opting for shorter, more agile cloud agreements to quickly adopt the latest AI technologies, Karan Bajwa, president of Asia Pacific at Google Cloud, told Mint in an interview.