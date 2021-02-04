Google Cloud appoints former AWS exec Bikram Singh Bedi as India MD

BENGALURU: Google Cloud on Thursday said it has appointed Bikram Singh Bedi as the managing director for its India business. Bedi, who set up the Amazon Web Services (AWS) business in India, was also its India and South Asia head for six years.

He also held various leadership positions at IBM and Oracle. His last role was at Grofers where he served as president of strategy and new initiatives.

Bedi will succeed Karan Bajwa as the latter has moved on to a larger role overseeing Google Cloud’s Asia Pacific region. With over 26 years of leadership experience, Bedi will be responsible for leading Google Cloud’s sales and operations teams in India.

“I look forward to extending Google Cloud’s momentum in India. The true test of 2021 will be how enterprises will leverage cloud computing to modernize and scale for growth and Google Cloud is committed to help them accelerate their digital transformation to build a strong foundation for the future," said Bedi.

Incidentally, this comes a day after AWS chief executive Andy Jassy was appointed CEO of Amazon.com Inc after Jeff Bezos stepped down to take the role of executive chairman.

Google Cloud has been on a strong growth trajectory in India over the last 12 months with customers across verticals. Some of its clients include Wipro, Sharechat, Tech Mahindra, TVS ASL, ICICI Prudential, Nobroker.com, and Cleartrip.

Google Cloud also continues to invest in India and is on track to launch its Delhi cloud region in India this year‒it’s second after Mumbai which was launched in 2017.

