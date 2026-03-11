Google Cloud completes $32 billion acquisition of cloud security firm Wiz — Here's what this means

Google has acquired cloud security software company Wiz, the company announced today. In an official statement, the tech giant noted that the $32 billion deal was announced in March last year and has formally closed now.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the acquisition will allow the platform to “provide customers with a comprehensive platform to secure their cloud and hybrid environments”.
He added that Wiz's software will be coupled with Google's Unified Security platform, to “help accelerate the adoption of multicloud cybersecurity, the use of multicloud environments, and drive innovation and growth in cloud computing”.
Kurian's post was quoted by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who simply wrote: “Welcome to the team Wiz!”
Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder and CEO of Wiz in the statement said that this acquisition allows the company to scale. “With Google’s AI leadership and resources, coupled with Wiz’s deep context and knowledge of cloud and code environments, we are in a stronger position to help our partners and customers prevent breaches before they happen,” he said.
The Wiz Security Platform connects code, cloud, and runtime into a single shared context, allowing security and engineering teams to understand risk, fix issues, and stop threats as they emerge.
Wiz's client list includes 50% of the Fortune 100 and leading global organisations including Shell, BMW, LVMH, Morgan Stanley, Mars, Salesforce, Takeda, Colgate-Palmolive, and Aon among others, the statement added.
According to a Reuters report, Google offered $23 billion to Wiz Inc. in 2024 before antitrust concerns started looming over the big tech firm, delaying the deal. The deal now done, will help Google catch up with Amazon and Microsoft in the competitive cloud-computing market, where the internet search company’s cloud business has seen profits over the recent quarters after years of losing money.
Started by Israelis and based in New York, Wiz’s investors include Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, Insight Partners and Cyberstarts. Last year, the company was valued at $12 billion in a funding round.
