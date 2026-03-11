Google Cloud completes $32 billion acquisition of cloud security firm Wiz — Here's what this means

Google has acquired cloud security software company Wiz, the company announced today. In an official statement, the tech giant noted that the $32 billion deal was announced in March last year and has formally closed now.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the acquisition will allow the platform to “provide customers with a comprehensive platform to secure their cloud and hybrid environments”.

He added that Wiz's software will be coupled with Google's Unified Security platform, to “help accelerate the adoption of multicloud cybersecurity, the use of multicloud environments, and drive innovation and growth in cloud computing”.

Kurian's post was quoted by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who simply wrote: “Welcome to the team Wiz!”

Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder and CEO of Wiz in the statement said that this acquisition allows the company to scale. “With Google’s AI leadership and resources, coupled with Wiz’s deep context and knowledge of cloud and code environments, we are in a stronger position to help our partners and customers prevent breaches before they happen,” he said.

Google acquires Wiz: Here's all we know about the deal According to the official statement last March, Google signed a definitive agreement to acquire the New York-based cybersecurity firm for $32 billion — its largest all-cash acquisition deal.

The new statement noted that Wiz will “join Google Cloud” and maintain its brand and commitment to securing customers across all cloud environments.

It called the acquisition an investment by Google Cloud to improve cloud security and enable organisations to build fast and securely across any cloud or artificial intelligence platform amid an evolving and growing AI era.

Google Cloud and Wiz “will provide a unified security platform that improves the speed with which organizations can detect, prevent, and respond to threats”, the statement added.

The platform will also provide a consistent set of tools, processes, and policies across all major cloud environments at every layer, from code to cloud to runtime, it added.

Wiz products will continue to work and be available across all major clouds, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, and will be offered through an array of partner security solutions, as per the statement.

Google Cloud will also continue to offer customers wide choice through a variety of partner security solutions available in the Google Cloud Marketplace. All you need to know about Wiz The Wiz Security Platform connects code, cloud, and runtime into a single shared context, allowing security and engineering teams to understand risk, fix issues, and stop threats as they emerge.

Wiz's client list includes 50% of the Fortune 100 and leading global organisations including Shell, BMW, LVMH, Morgan Stanley, Mars, Salesforce, Takeda, Colgate-Palmolive, and Aon among others, the statement added.

According to a Reuters report, Google offered $23 billion to Wiz Inc. in 2024 before antitrust concerns started looming over the big tech firm, delaying the deal. The deal now done, will help Google catch up with Amazon and Microsoft in the competitive cloud-computing market, where the internet search company’s cloud business has seen profits over the recent quarters after years of losing money.