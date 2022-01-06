TickerPlant has collaborated with Google Cloud to develop the CryptoWire ecosystem that will cater to all stakeholders of cryptocurrency and blockchain industry on a common platform.

CryptoWire aims to simplify the digital asset class, blockchain technology, its industrial application and empower enthusiasts and professionals to make informed business decisions by offering deep insight and leading-edge knowledge.

CryptoWire’s state-of-the-art knowledge portals, CryptoTV and Crypto University will provide technology and knowledge intensive global intervention in crypto asset and blockchain ecosystem to enable seamless operations and convergence of all applications for participants to take informed investment decisions and enable industry usage of the blockchain.

“The sheer pace at which crypto and blockchain markets have moved clearly meant that we needed a technology partner who can help us scale in real-time. Working with Google Cloud, we can provide access to people across the world with well-crafted information with speed and precision in a rapidly changing environment and ensure a meaningful approach to address the information lacuna," said Jigish Sonagara, MD and CEO, TickerPlant.

TickerPlant will tap Google Cloud’s high-performance data management infrastructure to build and expand CryptoWire’s applications, as well as leverage its innovative networking capabilities for video streaming, content delivery, small business execution and opportunity convergence. In addition, CryptoWire will explore Google Cloud’s advanced solutions such as small data analytics, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver superior customer experience.

“We are excited to provide the secure and scalable cloud infrastructure to innovative businesses like TickerPlant as it accelerates and scales access to blockchain and cryptocurrency information with CryptoWire, and to supporting them as they develop new products and offerings to create value for customers and users," said Bikram Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

