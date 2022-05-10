Google Cloud has announced Anthony McMahon as its new managing director, Partners and Alliances for APAC. He replaces Ash Willis, who joined US-based cloud company Snowflake at the beginning of this year.

In his new role at Google Cloud, McMahon will be based in Sydney, and will be responsible for growing Google Cloud’s partnership business across the region.

McMahon joins with more than three decades of global experience in the technology industry and has most recently worked as JAPAC Vice President at US-based software company, GitLab (since 2019), where he helped business leaders innovate through enterprise software.

Prior to that he held senior roles at German software firm, SAP, where he worked for nearly seven years, leading the Partner and Platform division. He also spent almost 15 years at US-based tech major Hewlett-Packard, handling a variety of leadership roles, most recently acting as APJ VP for webOS and mobility.

According to Google Cloud, McMahon “will play an important role in helping Google Cloud grow its partnerships business, including finding new ways to add value and ensuring partners succeed".

Google Cloud hit the headlines only last week for announcing that it is building a team dedicated to Web 3.0 technologies. As per a CNBC report, former Citigroup executive James Tromans will lead the new Google group that will build services to help developers construct Web3 applications.

The report said, early efforts could include better management of blockchain nodes and software for exploring blockchain data in third-party applications.