Google adds Azure & AWS support, enhances Cloud security with AI integration

Google Cloud will support Microsoft’s Azure and Amazon’s AWS clouds, enabling enterprises to manage their security solutions across all cloud platforms and ensuring heightened levels of security. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, Google will also prioritize artificial intelligence (AI) integration with existing solutions to streamline the user experience for enterprises, a top executive told Mint.

“Adding Azure and AWS will offer value to our customers, so they can follow similar workflows, regardless of which cloud they engage in. We will also combine the cloud-native application protection platform solution with a security operations solution," said Kyle Turner, global managing director of customer engineering, Google Cloud Security, in an interaction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With AI, we’re able to achieve simple translation of native language to query language, which will provide actionable information and summarize the information," he added.

According to Google, the AI-powered design will efficiently manage risks across multi-cloud infrastructures, amid increasing threats, such as data theft and ransomware attacks, to cloud security.

Ease of work The extensive support will simplify tasks for enterprises by combining teams responsible for security operations, and those operating native application protection platforms. This will also help eliminate the silo model currently used by many enterprises, said Turner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google also plans to integrate its threat intelligence solutions from multiple sources, including Mandiant, which was acquired in 2022, and provide a risk score, enabling enterprises to prioritise cyber threats to its systems, and initiate mitigating actions, he added.

This, he said, will take care of ‘alert fatigue’ that enterprises sometimes face in the wake of increasing cyber-attacks targetting vulnerabilities.

The decision to provide integrated solutions stems from a shortage of security talent, even as threats and severity was on the rise, he added. “We've recently received some research data that shows the talent gap within the security space has grown dramatically over the last five to six years, roughly from 1.5 million to as many as 3.5 million open jobs within the security industry." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The integration of AI and Gen AI to its solutions could also help address the talent shortage, through training programmes for entry-level professionals across markets, including India, Turner said.

The increasing threat landscape also presents a significant revenue opportunity for Google Cloud Security. “In the last couple of years, we've grown from $100 million to over a billion-dollars, with a path to a a multi-billion dollar business in the next couple of years."

Google Cloud Security had a strong presence in India and will continue to pool investments into the market. “India is an amazing hub of innovation, and if there's a place on the planet that's going to make artificial intelligence impactful and exciting, it's going to be India. So we will continue to invest in both the back office and front office, and we have multiple cloud instances as well as security instances within India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

