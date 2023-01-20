Google cuts add to tech wipeout that’s claimed over 100,000 jobs

Microsoft said it will cut 10,000 jobs this year, or about 5% of its workforce, which will result in a $1.2 billion charge in the fiscal second quarter. CEO Officer Satya Nadella said in a blog post and internal email to employees on Jan. 18 that the company will continue to hire in “key strategic areas." Nadella, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said the tech industry needs to adjust to the broader economic slowdown.

