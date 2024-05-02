Google cuts jobs globally, relocates roles, expands hiring in India and Mexico. Here is why
Google layoffs: Google has laid off around 200 employees from its core team, and the tech giant will now move some positions to India and Mexico.
Alphabet Inc's subsidiary Google sacked around 200 employees from its “core team" and relocated some of the jobs overseas to cut costs as part of a restructuring process. At least 50 roles were eliminated from engineering team based at its headquarters in California.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message