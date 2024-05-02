Google layoffs: Google has laid off around 200 employees from its core team, and the tech giant will now move some positions to India and Mexico.

Alphabet Inc's subsidiary Google sacked around 200 employees from its "core team" and relocated some of the jobs overseas to cut costs as part of a restructuring process. At least 50 roles were eliminated from engineering team based at its headquarters in California.

Now, the tech giant is expected to hire replacement workers for positions in India and Mexico, CNBC reported citing internal documents.

The "core" team at Google, which develops the "technical foundation behind the company's flagship products" along with the user safety online and its global IT infrastructure, was the target of the internal job cuts, announced a day before Google's first-quarter earnings report.

What Google officials said? In an email, Google Developer Ecosystem's vice president Asim Husain announced the layoffs last week and told employees this was the biggest workforce reduction from his team this year, the documents show.

“We intend to maintain our current global footprint while also expanding in high-growth global workforce locations so that we can operate closer to our partners and developer communities," Husain wrote in the email, CNBC reported.

A Google spokesperson said workers impacted by layoffs will be able to apply for other open roles at the company. Google has provided outplacement services and severance offerings, as per requirements.

“We’re simplifying our structures to give employees more opportunity to work on our most innovative and important advances and our biggest company priorities, while reducing bureaucracy and layers," a Google spokesperson told The New York Post.

Alphabet has been reducing its workforce since early 2023, when the company announced its plan to cut roughly 12,000 positions, or 6% of its workforce, due to a decline in the online ad market revenues.

The most recent layoffs coincide with the company seeing its fastest growth rate since the beginning of 2022 and rising profit margins. Alphabet had last week stated that it will be paying out a $70 billion repurchase and launching its first dividend, with revenue up 15% from the same period last year.

