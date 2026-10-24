Google DeepMind Pentagon AI contract resignations: Researchers exit over classified military deals; all you need to know

Several Google DeepMind staff have resigned in recent weeks over the company’s AI agreements with the US military. The exits centre on contracts that let the Pentagon use Google’s models in classified settings, where the company has limited visibility and no clear veto power over final uses.

Researchers who have left say the deals, signed earlier this year, expand the scope of government applications beyond what they expected when they joined. They worry that existing safeguards and human oversight may not be enough once systems move onto air-gapped military networks.

Why employees are resigning London-based research engineer Sofia Liguori left this week after three years at DeepMind. She told The Intercept she could no longer stay at a company building technology that “automatically makes it easier to escalate the brutality of war.” In an internal letter she wrote that she no longer believes the technology will have a net positive impact on society and urged remaining colleagues to “stay human.”

AI researcher Andreas Kirsch resigned earlier in October. He told the BBC that Google’s governance and oversight are “not sufficient or meaningful enough to deploy AI safely and responsibly in military and classified settings.” Kirsch has also said current models are “not robust enough” for such use and that Google appears to have little ability to monitor how its systems are applied after delivery.

Both pointed to the same core issue: once models enter classified environments under “any lawful government purpose” language, the company loses practical control. Notably, staff have raised similar worries about Google’s work with Israeli military systems through Project Nimbus.

Company’s position According to the company, employees have dedicated channels to raise ethical concerns and that policies prohibit retaliation. Google has previously said its agreements include conditions on mass surveillance and autonomous weapons. Departing staff have described those limits as weaker in practice than the company claims.

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Earlier pushback Internal resistance is not new. In April, roughly 600 employees signed a petition asking leadership to avoid classified military work. Research scientist Alex Turner, who worked on AI safety at DeepMind for more than two years, resigned in June. In a July blog post, he wrote that senior management had insisted Google would not sign, yet the deal went ahead. “At that point, I couldn’t stay at Google in good conscience, so I left,” Turner said.