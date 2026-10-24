Google DeepMind Pentagon AI contract resignations: Researchers exit over classified military deals; all you need to know

Several Google DeepMind staff have resigned in recent weeks over the company’s AI agreements with the US military. The exits centre on contracts that let the Pentagon use Google’s models in classified settings, where the company has limited visibility and no clear veto power over final uses.

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Researchers who have left say the deals, signed earlier this year, expand the scope of government applications beyond what they expected when they joined. They worry that existing safeguards and human oversight may not be enough once systems move onto air-gapped military networks.

Why employees are resigning London-based research engineer Sofia Liguori left this week after three years at DeepMind. She told The Intercept she could no longer stay at a company building technology that “automatically makes it easier to escalate the brutality of war.” In an internal letter she wrote that she no longer believes the technology will have a net positive impact on society and urged remaining colleagues to “stay human.”

AI researcher Andreas Kirsch resigned earlier in October. He told the BBC that Google’s governance and oversight are “not sufficient or meaningful enough to deploy AI safely and responsibly in military and classified settings.” Kirsch has also said current models are “not robust enough” for such use and that Google appears to have little ability to monitor how its systems are applied after delivery.

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Both pointed to the same core issue: once models enter classified environments under “any lawful government purpose” language, the company loses practical control. Notably, staff have raised similar worries about Google’s work with Israeli military systems through Project Nimbus.

Company’s position According to the company, employees have dedicated channels to raise ethical concerns and that policies prohibit retaliation. Google has previously said its agreements include conditions on mass surveillance and autonomous weapons. Departing staff have described those limits as weaker in practice than the company claims.

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Earlier pushback Internal resistance is not new. In April, roughly 600 employees signed a petition asking leadership to avoid classified military work. Research scientist Alex Turner, who worked on AI safety at DeepMind for more than two years, resigned in June. In a July blog post, he wrote that senior management had insisted Google would not sign, yet the deal went ahead. “At that point, I couldn’t stay at Google in good conscience, so I left,” Turner said.

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The resignations arrive as the Pentagon pushes to integrate advanced AI across classified networks. For Google, the contracts are part of broader government business. For a group of its researchers, they have become a line they will not cross.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.