Google defeats one suit over Chrome data privacy practices

Rogers also ruled on another Chrome privacy case involving the “Incognito Mode" feature that lets people surf the web privately. She let tens of millions of Google users to join the suit launched by a handful of consumers claiming that the search giant scoops up data even when “Incognito Mode" is turned on. The users can’t seek monetary compensation though, only relief that would block the company from further collecting private browsing information and to push it to delete previously gathered data.