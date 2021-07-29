Google delays employees' return to office, mandates vaccines

“This is the stuff that needs to be done, because otherwise we are endangering workers and their families," said Dr. Leana Wen, a public health professor at George Washington University and a former health commissioner for the city of Baltimore. “It is not fair to parents to be expected to come back to work and sit shoulder-to-shoulder with unvaccinated people who could be carrying a potentially deadly virus."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}