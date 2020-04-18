Washington: Google is developing its own physical and virtual debit card to compete with Apple.

The Google card will allow users to buy things with a card, mobile phone or online. The card will also connect to a Google app with new features, letting the users to monitor purchases and check their balances, TechCrunch reported.

The card will be co-branded with different bank partners, including CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union.

Currently, Google Pay only allows online and peer-to-peer payments by connecting a traditionally issued payment card.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

