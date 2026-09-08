Google opens applications for DigiPivot 2026: Here's how to apply, last date, eligibility, curriculum, and more

Google has opened applications for DigiPivot 2026. The Alphabet-owned tech giant is expanding the upskilling program to include a cohort of 2,000 early-career professionals this year and will include artificial intelligence (AI) as a core part of the curriculum in this edition, the company said in an official release today.
The 2026 cohort will be five times the size of the program’s 2024 cohort and will introduce AI skills as a core part of its curriculum, the statement read. “India is already among the world’s most active users of AI, with more than 80% of employees using AI at work. The question is quickly moving from whether people will use AI to how well they can use it. The real opportunity is to help people use AI to extend their own capabilities: to learn faster, solve more complex problems and become more productive, while continuing to bring the judgment, context and creativity that good work requires,” said Madhuri Duggirala, Vice President, gTech Ads.
She added, “DigiPivot is built around that idea. As we expand the program to 2,000 participants, we want to give young professionals a strong grounding in AI alongside the digital, leadership and problem-solving skills that will help them make the most of it throughout their careers.”
Launched in 2020, DigiPivot has trained 800 women professionals, including 400 participants in 2024, the release said.
Applications are open to recent graduates and professionals with up to five years of full-time work experience. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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