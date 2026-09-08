Google opens applications for DigiPivot 2026: Here's how to apply, last date, eligibility, curriculum, and more

Google has opened applications for DigiPivot 2026. The Alphabet-owned tech giant is expanding the upskilling program to include a cohort of 2,000 early-career professionals this year and will include artificial intelligence (AI) as a core part of the curriculum in this edition, the company said in an official release today.
The 2026 cohort will be five times the size of the program’s 2024 cohort and will introduce AI skills as a core part of its curriculum, the statement read. “India is already among the world’s most active users of AI, with more than 80% of employees using AI at work. The question is quickly moving from whether people will use AI to how well they can use it. The real opportunity is to help people use AI to extend their own capabilities: to learn faster, solve more complex problems and become more productive, while continuing to bring the judgment, context and creativity that good work requires,” said Madhuri Duggirala, Vice President, gTech Ads.
She added, “DigiPivot is built around that idea. As we expand the program to 2,000 participants, we want to give young professionals a strong grounding in AI alongside the digital, leadership and problem-solving skills that will help them make the most of it throughout their careers.”
Launched in 2020, DigiPivot has trained 800 women professionals, including 400 participants in 2024, the release said.
Applications are open to recent graduates and professionals with up to five years of full-time work experience. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent.