comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 19 2023 13:09:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.6 -1.18%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206.9 0.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 395 -3.04%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,437 -0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571 -0.29%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Google enters retail loan business in India, Google Pay to launch sachet loans. Detail here
Back Back

Google enters retail loan business in India, Google Pay to launch sachet loans. Detail here

 Mansi Jaswal

Merchants can use it across all online and offline distributors to buy their stock and supplies, said Google India

Google India on Thursday announced sachet loans on the Google Pay application (Bloomberg)Premium
Google India on Thursday announced sachet loans on the Google Pay application (Bloomberg)

Google India on Thursday announced sachet loans on the Google Pay application to help small businesses in the country. Google India said that merchants in India often need smaller loans, hence, the tech giant launched sachet loans on the Gpay application. The company will provide loans to small businesses at just 15,000 that can be repaid in simpler repayment amounts as low as 111, Google India added. Tech giant has partnered with DMI Finance to provide the loan services.

Google Pay also enabled a credit line for merchants in partnership with ePayLater helping solve the working capital requirements of merchants. Merchants can use it across all online and offline distributors to buy their stock and supplies.

Google India launched credit lines on UPI in collaboration with ICICI Bank. Google India also expanded the portfolio of personal loans on Google Pay by partnering with Axis Bank.

Also read: Google to manufacture Pixel phones in India

Further, Ambarish Kenghe, vice-president at Google Pay informed that 167 lakh crore value was processed through UPI in the last 12 months. 

According to Kenghe, "...with half of the loans disbursed through Google Pay to borrowers with less than 30,000 of monthly income, a vast majority of which belong to tier 2 towns and beyond".

During the 9th edition of Google for India, Sanjay Gupta, Vice President and country Head of the company said they plan to improve efforts in safety of the Artificial Intelligence.

Also read: Google for India 2023 event: Search Generative AI enhances shopping and empowers small businesses

Making a slew of announcements at the ninth edition of the Google for India event, the company also announced its intention to start manufacturing its Pixel smartphones locally, starting with Pixel 8.

Google India also announced other measures for small businesses in India. The search engine giant said that with the help of AI, "Google Merchant Center Next will automatically populate a merchant's product feed with information detected from their website". Besides, the Google Merchant Center Next will allow merchants full control over what gets added to their feed.

With DigiKavach, Google India said it has increased efforts to protect people against ever-evolving financial scams and fraud. Google Pay prevented scams worth 12,000 crore on GPay and took steps to block 3,500 predatory loan apps.

Also, the company said it will soon help its billions of users in India to access critical information about over 100 government schemes.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mansi Jaswal
I write about gender-related issues, women's rights, women empowerment, gender equality, women's health topics, and their wealth management. Also, profiling women who have fought all odds to make their own identities in their own rights. Before Mint, I worked at Business Today and Business Standard. I studied journalism at IIMC, Delhi. Got a story idea? Email me at mansi.jaswal@htdigital.in
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App