Google expands billing choice to India developers

Allowing third-party payments on the Play Store has been a key point of contention between Google and developers worldwide, including India. The company is facing anti-trust battles in various regions, including at India’s Competition Commission of India (CCI), on the issue. “We have always recommended that the billing system should never be a locked-in model. The customer should be free to choose whichever provider they wish to go with and price points should be transparent as available in the open market," said Rameesh Kailasam, president and chief executive of IndiaTech.org, a startup industry body.