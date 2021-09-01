Tech giant Google is once again delaying a return to the office for most workers until mid-January, in addition to requiring all employees to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened amid a spike in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, leading companies to delay or scrap return-to-office plans after nearly two years of people working from home.

CEO Sundar Pichai in a blog post said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has been a humbling challenge for all of us and I continue to be impressed by the way our teams are navigating through it. In spite of these challenges, I’m happy to say that a large number of offices globally are already open for business, and we are welcoming back tens of thousands of Googlers on a voluntary basis. Given that conditions around the world are still highly variable, I wanted to share how we’re planning to approach the next few months."

Google is delaying its global return to offices until January 10, Pichai added. After that, he said the company will let countries and locations determine when to end voluntary work-from-home policies based on local conditions, which vary greatly across its offices.

He also promised a 30-day heads up before workers are expected back in the office. This is the second time in little over a month that Google has delayed return plans — the last time was in late July, when it also announced its vaccine mandate. Google, which is headquartered in Mountain View, California, has more than 130,000 employees worldwide.

In July, Google postponed return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolled out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. Pichai had disclosed that once offices are fully reopened, everyone working there will have to be vaccinated.

