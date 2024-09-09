Google faces blockbuster antitrust case—again
Jan Wolfe , Miles Kruppa , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Sep 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Summary
- Weeks after a judge ruled the company stifled the competition in search, it faces a trial on its ad-tech practices.
ALEXANDRIA, Va.—It is a rare day when a company faces a federal-government lawsuit alleging it is illegally monopolizing the marketplace. Google is facing the second such case in less than a year, placing unprecedented U.S. legal pressure on the search giant.
