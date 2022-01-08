Google faces CCI probe over 'denial' of ad revenue's fair share to news publishers

The Digital News Publishers Association said in its petition that its members engaged in the business of news media have endeavoured to provide credible and fact-checked news, which is the bedrock of any democracy. They have invested and continue to invest a sizeable amount of money to train their journalists and other officials, hire reporters and invest in production to provide credible news, the Association said. It also said the media industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic. The pandemic has accelerated the transition of consumers of news from traditional print and television media to digital channels, it said.