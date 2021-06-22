Google faces EU antitrust probe of alleged ad-tech abuses

While the EU case is unique for bringing together many different strands of complaints about Google’s role in digital advertising, some of the areas of the EU case have been the focus of other cases in recent months. The group of U.S. states led by Texas, for instance, sued Google in December 2020 for allegedly operating a digital-advertising monopoly, leveraging its power in one part of the advertising chain to force publishers or advertisers to use other Google-owned tools. That case is ongoing.