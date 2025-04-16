Google faces potential $5.6 billion UK antitrust lawsuit over search advertising
SummaryThe lawsuit claims the tech giant abused its dominance and overcharged companies for search advertising services.
Google is facing a potential 5 billion-pound ($5.64 billion) collective action lawsuit in the U.K. that claims it abused its dominance and overcharged companies for search advertising services.
