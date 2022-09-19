Google faces pressure in India to help curb illegal lending apps: Report3 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 05:02 PM IST
Google has been asked by the Union Government and Reserve Bank of India to help curb illegal digital lending apps
Alphabet Inc's Google has been asked by the Indian government and the central bank to introduce more stringent checks to help curb the use of illegal digital lending applications in India, according to sources.