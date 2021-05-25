Google faces sweeping German antitrust probes into data terms

“Due to the large number of digital services offered by Google, such as the Google search engine, YouTube, Google Maps, the Android operating system or the Chrome browser, the company could be considered to be of paramount significance for competition across markets," said Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt. “It is often very difficult for other companies to challenge this position of power."The probes are the biggest Google has faced in the region since the European Union ended almost a decade of investigations in 2019, racking up some $9 billion in fines. Mundt and others have been critical of the EU for failing to ensure Google made changes to its business after it was found to have held back smaller rivals for some services.

