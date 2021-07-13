Google Fined $593 Million In France over treatment of news publishers

In its decision on Tuesday, the French authority focused on a handful of specific alleged Google violations of its 2020 orders, including pushing publishers to sign deals for a new product called News Showcase, without distinct payments for news in general search results. The regulator also accused Google of not allowing news agencies, such as AFP, to seek payment for its articles that appeared on other outlets’ websites that come up in Google search results. And it said that Google didn’t provide sufficient information to publishers to evaluate what revenue they should receive.