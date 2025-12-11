Google for Startups Hub launches in Hyderabad's T-Hub: Free spaces for a year, training for founders — What's inside?

In a milestone for Indian businesses, Google and the Telangana government on Wednesday launched the Google for Startups Hub at the T-Hub startup incubator in Hyderabad.

Inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu, the Google for Startups Hub at T-Hub will support the state's blossoming startup ecosystem, accelerating its capacities to deliver world-class products and services.

The dedicated Google branding space in Hyderabad will house scores of new startups, becoming the first such Google for Startups Hub to be launched as part of Telangana’s broader incubation and innovation ecosystem.

“This is more than infrastructure. It is a promise that ideas conceived in Hyderabad Telangana will have the mentorship, technology and market access to scale globally,” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, inaugurating the space.

Reddy also announced a ₹1,000-crore Startup Fund to accelerate the growth of emerging companies in Telangana. “With the ₹1,000-crore fund, we want today’s startups to become tomorrow’s Googles or at least billion-dollar companies.”

Working together, the Telangana government and Google will support AI-first startups, foster talent, and create direct bridges to international markets.

What's inside Google for Startup Hub at T-Hub, Hyderabad? Here is everything you need to know about the Google for Startup Hub at T-Hub in Hyderabad —

In its bid to engage startups based out of Hyderabad, Google will offer free coworking seats for selected AI-first startups for one year.

As part of the plan, Google will also provide the startups with access to a curated network of venture investors.

The Google for Startup Hub at T-Hub has been designed to support startups across their journey from incubation to innovation.

Startup founders who get selected will be offered physical infrastructure, hands-on mentoring, AI expertise, and global visibility through the Google for Startups network.

The Hub will also have networking zones and event spaces for workshops, market-access programmes, founder-focused sessions and community events.

The space features dedicated infrastructure and technology resources for startups jointly selected by Google and the Telangana government.

The startups who operate from the Hub will get support from early product ideation to scaling AI-first businesses responsibly in India and across the globe.