New Delhi: Hours after Google pulled down the Paytm app from its Play Store the fintech major assured its users that "their balances and linked accounts are 100% safe".

Google on Friday decided to pull down Paytm and its fantasy sports app Paytm First Games from the Play Store for violating its gambling policies. Google said that Play Store prohibits online casinos and other unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting in India. While sports betting is banned in India, fantasy sports, where users select their favourite players and win if their preferred teams or players play well, is not illegal in most Indian states.

"We continue to work with Google to restore our Android app. We assure all our users that their balances & linked accounts are 100% safe. Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before," Paytm said in a tweet while attaching a link to its blog post explaining why Google took the step.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: We continue to work with Google to restore our Android app. We assure all our users that their balances & linked accounts are 100% safe.



Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before.https://t.co/Klb63HRr0V — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

"We recently launched the ‘Paytm Cricket League’ on our consumer app for users to engage in their passion of cricket and get cashback. The game allows users to get player stickers after each transaction, collect them and receive Paytm Cashback.

"Today afternoon, we received communication from Google that they are suspending our app because they believe this to be a violation of their Play Store policies on gambling. The Paytm Android app has thus been unlisted from Google’s Play Store and is temporarily unavailable to users for new downloads or updates.

"While it is clear that all activities on Paytm are completely lawful, we have temporarily removed the cashback component in an effort to meet the Play Store policy requirements.

Its founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has not tweeted anything from his personal Twitter but he retweeted a bunch of tweets supporting Paytm.

One Twitter user said Sharma should move Supreme Court over Google's "malafide and deliberate action".

Google' action against Paytm today is malafide & deliberate and taken as a competitor rather than a platform. So as a country we are now beholden to these tech companies, they decide who can sell and not in our country?



I hope @vijayshekhar

moves SC on this. — Raj Waghray 💙 (@rajwaghray) September 18, 2020

Another Twitter user wondered how Google can take the step over scratch stickers offering cashback when Google Pay also does something similar.

#Google dropped #Paytm from its app store because of scratch stickers offering cashback?



Seriously?



Doesn't Google Pay offer the exact same "casino" incentive for every transaction in its own app? — Sumanth Raghavendra (@sumanthr) September 18, 2020

Sharma told a business news channel that Google is "acting like the judge, jury and executioner".

