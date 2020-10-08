Google has double standards: Paytm

The issue gained more steam last week when Google announced that it is giving Indian startups till 30 September 2021 to comply with its Play Billing policies. This requires companies to pay Google 30% commissions on sales through the Play Store, which many are opposed to. Google extended this deadline by six months earlier this week, after a pushback from Indian startups. The tech giant has started arranging meetings with developers to “understand their concerns" and will be doing policy workshops with them to answer their questions, it said.