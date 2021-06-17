Google India has announced a $15.5 million grant to set up 80 Oxygen Generation Plants and train healthcare workers in rural India. Taking to Twitter, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said: "Our hearts go out to those in India impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and we continue to look for ways to help. Today @Googleorg will provide an additional $15.5 million to build oxygen generation plants and train healthcare workers in rural India."

"Google.org will support procurement and installation of approximately 80 oxygen generation plants in healthcare facilities in high-need and rural locations with new grants totalling approximately $15 million ( ₹109 crore) to GiveIndia and PATH. The two organizations will work together to oversee the oxygen program, providing project management support. PATH will identify the target locations and provide technical assistance, work with state governments and other authorities, and complete the installation of the plants," the company said in a blog.

In April, as India was battling the deadly second wave, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had pledged support in India's Covid-19 fight. "Devastated to see the worsening crisis in India. Google and Googlers are providing Rs135 crore funding to Unicef and non-profit Give India for medical supplies, supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, a single day rise of 67,208 new coronavirus infections were recorded taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,97,00,313, while the active cases declined to 8,26,740, the lowest after 71 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,81,903 with 2,330 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed

