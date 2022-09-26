Google India's policy head Archana Gulati resigns: Report1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 06:52 PM IST
Google is facing a series of antitrust cases in India and stricter tech-sector regulations
Google's head of public policy for India has resigned just five months after taking the job, two sources told Reuters, at a potentially critical time for the U.S. tech giant as it awaits the outcome of at least two antitrust cases in the country.