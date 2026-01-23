Subscribe

Google invests in Sakana AI to boost Gemini’s presence in Japan

The investment follows a $135 million Series B funding round that valued the startup at about $2.6 billion last year. Sakana did not disclose an investment sum.

Bloomberg
Published23 Jan 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Advertisement
Logos for Google companies at the Google House pavilion ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from Jan. 19-23. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Logos for Google companies at the Google House pavilion ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from Jan. 19-23. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
AI Quick Read

Google joined Japanese startup Sakana AI’s roster of backers in a move that bolsters chatbot Gemini’s presence in a country eager to speed up artificial intelligence adoption.

The investment follows a $135 million Series B funding round that valued the startup at about $2.6 billion last year. Sakana did not disclose an investment sum.

Also Read | Can AI really replace your financial adviser?

Through the deal, the US company gains the help of one of Japan’s most valuable startups to promote Gemini in a cash-rich corporate landscape where it trails OpenAI’s ChatGPT. At the same time, Sakana is able to tap Alphabet Inc.’s language models to develop products and enhance reliability in critical services, according to David Ha, the startup’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

Advertisement

“Having more access to more foundation models, especially from Google, will improve the performance of our products,” said Ha, a former Google Brain researcher, in an interview.

The AI race in corporate Japan remains wide open because of a reluctance to change business models that — in some cases — have been built over decades. But backed by the likes of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sakana has made inroads into the country’s finance sector, winning service contracts from MUFG Bank Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Group Inc. to build AI tools.

Also Read | Vijay Eesam Invents Intent AI - A System That Writes What You're Thinking

Founded in 2023, Sakana quickly won a government-backed grant in a country eager to develop AI built on its own language and not reliant on US companies. The startup seeks to work more closely with the Defense Ministry and other government agencies this year, on top of expanding its enterprise client base and growing overseas, Ha said, adding that Sakana may not be able to use foreign models on certain projects.

Advertisement

“If we do make progress in both defense and enterprises, if we do see success in these, we could require more capital,” he said.

 
 

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

AI
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsGoogle invests in Sakana AI to boost Gemini’s presence in Japan
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP