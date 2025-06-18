Google invests in SMB cybersecurity adoption as attackers focus on India

Collaboration across borders

“Data sharing across geographies still requires the requisite regulations to play out as intended. But if two nations are actively collaborating, then we’re often a part of enabling the sharing of information as far as possible for investigations to materialise. On our end, we read trends originating in one geography to enforce preventative measures in another nation, to see if we can prevent scams from replicating across geographies. We’re actively leveraging automated and artificial intelligence markers to detect which patterns of usage or conversations lead to scams and cyber breaches, and a key part of our India charter is to try and prevent them," she said.