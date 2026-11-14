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Google invests ₹10 crore in creator economy and micro-drama startup Rigi, valuation reaches ₹670 crore — Details

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated14 Nov 2026, 11:41 AM IST
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Google International invested <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore in creator-economy startup Rigi for a 1.43% stake, valuing the company at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>670 crore.
Google International invested ₹10 crore in creator-economy startup Rigi for a 1.43% stake, valuing the company at ₹670 crore. (File)
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Google International has invested 10 crore ($1.07 million) in Rigi, becoming a shareholder in the India-based creator economy startup, to be valued at 670 crore ($79 million) post-money, according to a report by Analytics Insight.

Entrackr cited regulatory documents to report that Rigi's board has approved allotment of 1,543 preference shares to the tech giant at 61,796 each, giving it a 1.43% stake in the platform.

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Ad-based, no subscription micro-dramas

Rigi, which is an ad-based platform, allowing users to watch micro-dramas without a subscription, is looking to use the funds to expand its free-to-watch digital content and entertainment portfolio, a report by Exchange4media added.

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Founded by Ananya Singhal and Swapnil Saurav in 2021, the startup helps celebrities, creators and influencers monetise content and build paid communities on Telegram and WhatsApp.

They can manage subscriptions and sell digital products including webinars, workshops, online courses and mentorship sessions. Rigi generates its cut from transaction fees on these services. Further, Rigi TV features ad supported micro-dramas that also have in-app purchases.

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About Rigi: Fundraise, financial performance

Notably, Rigi raised around 100 crore in 2023, in a round led by Elevation Capital and participation from Accel, Stellaris Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital, the report said.

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Prior to this, the Bengaluru-based startup closed a $10 million-Series A round in April 2022, having pulled $25 million in three rounds in 14 months since inception.

The startup is the second venture of Saurav and Singhal, who are both alumni of BITS Pilani. They previously founded real-money gaming platform HalaPlay, which Nazara Technologies and Delta Corp acquired in 2020.

Elevation also backed startups like Sharechat, Turnip and Headfone, all of which support the growing creator economy. While Prayank Swaroop, Partner, Accel India had in a statement noted that the creator economy “is a new paradigm of employment. But this is a nascent ecosystem” which needs tools to be more efficient and grow.

The startup reported 19.92 crore revenue in FY24-25, with net loss of 20.5 crore for the financial year. It has not yet filed financial results for FY25-26, it added. With Google's entry onto its investor base, Rigi is expected to have access to a broader presence across the online, video, and creator ecosystem.

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