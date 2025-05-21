Google still needs to convince investors it has got the hang of AI

It helps that Google has been here before. The stock was previously at this valuation level in early 2023, after the public launch of ChatGPT and the partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft created the impression that Google was now playing catch-up in AI. Google responded by aggressively launching its own AI features while keeping its core business humming. The company’s annual advertising revenue has risen 20% to about $270 billion since ChatGPT’s launch, a sign that it remains strong in searches with commercial intent. Google’s corporate cloud business—another distribution point for AI services—has grown by 45% during that time.