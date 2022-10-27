Google is in India’s crosshairs

Salman Waris, partner at TechLegis, a tech-focused law firm in New Delhi, believes these orders are just the beginning of many such aggressive antitrust actions against large technology firms by the government—which could set uncomfortable precedents for cases outside India too. If other big emerging markets decide to emulate India and Europe’s unforgiving approach to competition enforcement, that could create significant uncertainty for U.S. tech giants’ expansion plans. In Europe regulators imposed a $5 billion fine against Google in 2018 for allegedly forcing manufacturers to pre-install apps. Google lost an appeal last month. Last year, South Korea told Google and Apple to open up their platforms to outside payment systems.