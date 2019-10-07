Google launches Adsense in Marathi

NEW DELHI : Google India announced support for Marathi for Google AdSense, building on the support for Indian language for ad solutions.

With this launch, Google has now scaled up its support for five Indian language advertising covering Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and now Marathi.

With 83.1 million Marathi speakers in the world, content creators and publishers can now easily monetize the content they create in Marathi, and advertisers can connect to a Marathi speaking audience with relevant ads from across the globe.

According to Shalini Girish, Director, Google Customer Solutions, Google India: “Over the past few years, we have been working towards making our advertising products support Indian languages. With this launch, we now have support for five of the popularly spoken languages in India - that will help publishers and advertisers to create more content in the language and help advertisers connect with their users in local Indian languages seamlessly."