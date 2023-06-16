Google launches Indian Languages Program for small and medium local news publishers1 min read 16 Jun 2023, 07:43 PM IST
Google News Initiative is digital skills training program for journalists and newsrooms in tackling misinformation
Google has launched an Indian Languages Program for small and medium-sized local news publishers in India. Introduced under the Google News Initiative (GNI), the program will support English and eight Indian languages like Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. GNI is Google’s digital skills training program for journalists and newsrooms in tackling misinformation.
