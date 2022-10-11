Google launches Play Points rewards programme in India

Play Points will only be available on the use of Google Play billing and will not be applicable on third party billing, which Google started to offer to non-gaming developers recently after a lot of backlash from the developer community who claimed that Play Store billing allowed Google to charge high Play Store commission. With third-party billing, the service fee for developers will be reduced by 4%. Google typically charges 15% for using Play Store billing for any payments on apps earning less than $1 million in revenue annually. For others, the fee is 30%.