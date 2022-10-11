Google launches Play Points rewards programme in India

Play Points will only be available on the use of Google Play billing and will not be applicable on third party billing, which Google started to offer to non-gaming developers recently after a lot of backlash from the developer community
NEW DELHI: After expanding third-party billing to app developers in India last month, Google has announced that it's launching its global rewards programme, called Play Points, in India. Launched first in 2018 and available in 28 other countries, the program allows users to earn points and rewards for using Google Play Store billing for in-app purchases, subscriptions and buying apps, games, movies, and ebooks.
Play Points will only be available on the use of Google Play billing and will not be applicable on third party billing, which Google started to offer to non-gaming developers recently after a lot of backlash from the developer community who claimed that Play Store billing allowed Google to charge high Play Store commission. With third-party billing, the service fee for developers will be reduced by 4%. Google typically charges 15% for using Play Store billing for any payments on apps earning less than $1 million in revenue annually. For others, the fee is 30%.
According to Google, the Play Store commission applied for transactions under the Play Points programme will remain the same.
The Play Points programme is fully funded by Google. Points earned through it can be redeemed for special in-app items or discounted coupons offered by developers, or for Google Play Credit, which can be used to rent the latest movie, buy an audiobook or renew a Google cloud subscription.
Google has partnered with developers across the world to offer special items that can be redeemed with Play Points. In India, they have partnered with over 30 developers such as Miniclip (makers of 8 ball pool), Trucecaller, Gametion (makers of Ludo King), Playsimple Games (makers of Word Trip). Google is offering five times the Play Points in the first week for users in India as part of a limited time offering.
The rewards programme is divided into four categories-- bronze, silver, gold and platinum-- based on the points earned by users. The rewards will vary in each category.
Google claims that the Play Points programme can help local developers expand to global markets, and acquire new users. Many participating developers have seen a 5% to 30% increase in user spending, according to Google.