Google layoffs: 200 sales, partnerships jobs cut as money flows to AI and data centres, says report

Google on May 6 laid off at least 200 people in sales and partnerships roles across its global business unit, according to a report by The Information, citing sources.

The report was also carried by Reuters, who in a statement from the company reported that Google is “making small number of changes across teams”, which are aimed at increased collaboration and customer service.

Notably, Silicon Valley tech giants are increasingly prioritising development of artificial intelligence (AI) and allocation for data centres that run their AI tools, while scaling back on other investments, the Reuters report added.

Google Layoffs: Android, Chrome, Pixel Employees Axed Last month, on April 10, Google laid off hundreds of employees working in its platforms and devices division, which includes work on Android OS, Chrome browser, and Pixel phones, sources told The Information. On April 15, Business Standard reported that these jobs included some roles at Google's Bengaluru and Hyderabad offices.

The sources cited in the report also claimed that Google plans to cut jobs in India across advertisement, marketing and sales.

In a statement to The Information, a Google spokesperson said: “Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January.”

Tech Layoffs: Hundreds of thosands of jobs cut since 2023 Since January 2023, Google has laid off at least 12,000 employees, or 6 per cent of its global workforce. This was announced by parent company Alphabet. As of December 2024, the tech giant had 1,83.323 employees, the report said.

Alphabet is not alone. In January 2025, Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook parent company Meta Platforms cut 5 per cent employees, it said were the “lowest performers”, it added. The company also announced increased hiring of machine learning engineers.

In September 2024, Microsoft gave pink slips to 650 Xbox employees, while Apple cut 100 jobs, and Amazon laid off whole units last year, the Reuters report added.

(With inputs from Reuters, Agencies)