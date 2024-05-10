Google layoffs: It is about taking the time to do it correctly and well, says CEO Sundar Pichai
Google's strategy involves streamlining operations and reorganising teams. Some teams have been refocused on new initiatives, while others have been disbanded to boost productivity, says Sundar Pichai.
Google has been slashing its workforce since early 2023, with several rounds of layoffs already completed and more anticipated. CEO Sundar Pichai stated that these difficult decisions are part of a meticulous process, emphasising the need for precision and care: "It's about taking the time to do it correctly and well."