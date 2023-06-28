Google layoffs: Search giant to cut jobs at mapping service Waze

Google layoffs: Search giant to cut jobs at mapping service Waze1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 08:57 AM IST
Google is cutting jobs at its mapping service app Waze as part of efforts to scale down operations and increase efficiency. The company is reducing roles focused on Waze Ads monetization, including jobs in sales, marketing, operations, and analytics
Search giant Google is cutting jobs at its mapping service app Waze amid a growing trend in Silicon Valley around scaling down the operations and a drive for efficiency.
