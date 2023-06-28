Google layoffs: Search giant to cut jobs at mapping service Waze

Search giant Google is cutting jobs at its mapping service app Waze amid a growing trend in Silicon Valley around scaling down the operations and a drive for efficiency.

Reportedly, Waze has been transitioning its existing advertising software to Google Ads technology. As a result, the company is reducing roles focused on Waze Ads monetization. In a letter to Waze employees, Google’s Geo unit Vice President Chris Phillips said that there will be likely job cuts in sales, marketing, operations and analytics departments without naming the exact number.

"In order to create a better, more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we've begun transitioning Waze's existing advertising system to Google Ads technology. As part of this update, we've reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetization," Reuters quoted Google as saying.

Google had announced in December last year to include Waze amid the fold of its Google Geo division which includes services like Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View. Wall Street Journal had reported at the time that it would mean the end of Waze as a standalone app while no layoffs were planned.

Google had bought Waze for $1.3 billion in 2013 and the Verge noted that it had remained independent from Google Maps till 2021. However, things changed in September last year when Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he has working on making the company more productive amidst pressure from investors.

According to Bloomberg, Google's parent company Alphabet had announced laying off around 12,000 employees or around 6% of its workforce in January this year. Google has been looking to reduce costs amid declining digital advertising revenue.

(With inputs from agencies)