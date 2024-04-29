Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet's arm fires entire Python team, says report
Google has laid off several of its employees in the past few weeks. As per a Free Press Journal disclosed that the Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet's arm has now fired its entire Python team for ‘cheap’ labour.
Over the last few weeks, Google has laid off several employees, with the most recent cuts striking its entire Python team and following a move aimed at reducing costs by hiring less expensive labor outside the United States, according to Free Press Journal, on April 29. The report underlines that the Sundar Pichai-led company would essentially set up a new team in Munich, Germany, that would act as "cheaper" labour.